Just how big are Metro Tunnel stations?

Melbourne’s new Town Hall Station is set to stretch across two entire city blocks (below ground, of course). Pictures: Facebook.

As Melbourne readies for the next round of construction and disruptions for the city’s new Metro Tunnel, State Government pictures have revealed the sheer scale of the underground stations being built.

Sandringham line commuters are the latest to face significant delays from tomorrow, as the line shuts down for the next 19 days to allow the structure of the $11 billion tunnel’s eastern entrance.

Buses will replace trains on the line until June 9, with trip times to blowout by up to 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, the eastbound section of La Trobe St, between Swanston and Elizabeth streets, has closed from today for a month to construct the underground pedestrian connection between Melbourne Central Station and the future State Library Station.

But pictures released by the Andrews government show just how significant the underground stations are set to be.

In a post on Facebook, Andrews said people had been questioning why one station was to be called “Town Hall” (above) when the entrance is in Federation Square.

The answer, he said, was because some of the massive stations stretch up to two city blocks underground, meaning they sit beneath multiple city landmarks.

ANZAC STATION

STATE LIBRARY STATION

NORTH MELBOURNE STATION

PARKVILLE STATION

To facilitate the eastern entrance, more than 160 metres of tracks, ballast and overhead signalling will be removed as crews dig beneath the rail line to build the foundations.

Crews will construct an underground box and pour 400 cubic metres of concrete to install the roof.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allen says public transport disruptions due to the tunnel and stations’ construction are set to continue for years.

“We will be seeing disruptions of this kind on an ongoing basis over the years ahead as we get on and really go into the big phase of construction works for the Metro Tunnel,” she says.