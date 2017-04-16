Jaw-dropping romantic retreats to inspire you this Valentine’s Day

From tropical retreats to adrenaline fuelled adventures, get inspired for your next romantic getaway. Picture: Getty

Looking to take Valentine’s Day to the next level this year? We’ve compiled some of the most sought after romantic destinations that are sure to win you brownie points for at least the next year.

From relaxing in the tropics, to bungee jumping in the mountains – this list has you covered.

Four Seasons Resort – Bora Bora

Famous for its striking turquoise lagoon backdrop and luxury water bungalows, Bora Bora is a picture of tropical paradise. These private waterfront villas at Four Seasons Bora Bora allow you to step out of your room to the ocean (quite literally) on your doorstep, and explore all the natural beauty the island has to offer.

Eichardt’s Private Hotel – Queenstown, New Zealand

For the couple that loves adventure, it doesn’t get any better than Queenstown. The luxurious Eichardt’s Private Hotel sits on the picturesque shores of Lake Wakatipu, offering striking views out to the Southern Alps. Whether your idea of a romantic getaway involves throwing yourself into bungee jumping, or spending your days indulging in mouth-watering sweet treats at Patagonia – this place offers it all.

Canaves Oia – Santorini, Greece

With its whitewashed stone houses and jaw-dropping sunsets, it’s no wonder Santorini is often regarded as one of the most romantic destinations on earth. Explore the island’s famous black sand beaches by day and take in the panoramic caldera views over a candlelit dinner in the evening. If you’re lucky enough to stay at the luxurious Canaves Resort, you can avoid the masses and take in the world famous Oia sunset from the comfort of your own private balcony.

Qualia Resort – Hamilton Island

For a slice of paradise closer to home, book a trip to the Whitsundays and explore one of Australia’s most remarkable natural gifts. Qualia resort offers world class accommodation on stunning Hamilton Island, renowned for its glorious weather, awe-inspiring coral reefs and bustling hub of restaurants and bars. Situated on the secluded northern-most tip of the island, Qualia is the perfect gateway to explore the best of the Great Barrier Reef.