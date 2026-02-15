It was a sawmill, now it’s a Tassie tourism dream

The dream of running a Tassie tourism accommodation and hospitality venture is alive and well here in Taranna.

A rare five-acre waterside hospo property with deep Tasmanian heritage has been listed for sale, offering immediate operational capability and strong income potential in one of the state’s most visited tourist regions.

Fish Lips Cafe & Accommodation, positioned on the tranquil shores of Little Norfolk Bay, combines a fully equipped cafe and restaurant with diverse accommodation options across two freehold titles, creating what Nest Property consultant Simone Cooper describes as a “walk-in, walkout opportunity” for new owners.

“The property is fully equipped and furnished, allowing new owners to walk in and launch immediately,” Ms Cooper said.

“The cafe/restaurant is not currently trading day-to-day but is ready to be relaunched.”

The commercial kitchen has been newly refurbished with all new equipment, while the property recently operated exclusively as an event venue, demonstrating operational flexibility for incoming purchasers.

Accommodation infrastructure includes three cottages, six travellers’ rooms with a central amenities block, and two boutique single rooms converted from water tanks awaiting council approval.

A large pavilion overlooks an on-site lake and Norfolk Bay.

“The accommodation is very popular and enjoys strong repeat and word-of-mouth business,” Ms Cooper said.

“Guests are beautifully cared for, and the current owner’s warm hospitality is often reflected in feedback and reviews.”

The site carries historical significance as an early sawmill and terminus of Australia’s first human-powered railway, adding authenticity to the tourism offering.

Substantial infrastructure supports potential expansion, subject to approvals, including a freshwater dam, eco-sewerage system, established landscaping, and meandering creeks.

The property is situated 87km from Hobart, 10km from Port Arthur Historic Site and minutes from Tasman National Park’s entrance.

The region hosts strong year-round visitor numbers.

“Tourism across Tasmania, and particularly the Tasman Peninsula, remains very strong,” Ms Cooper said.

“The property benefits enormously from passing tourism to Port Arthur, the famous Pennicott Wilderness Journeys, the Three Capes Walk and surrounding natural attractions, with a diverse mix of domestic and international visitors moving through the area daily.”

The 1.93ha property is zoned Local Business under Tasman Council.

Among its many attractive features, Ms Cooper said the waterside setting is a standout.

“The sunsets are genuinely breathtaking, and the established landscaping creates an incredible sense of calm and retreat,” she said.

The Fish Lips property at No.5934 Arthur Hwy, Taranna is for sale with Nest Property. For pricing details contact Ms Cooper.