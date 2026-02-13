Major Bell Park development site hits market in council land sell-off

A former school site in Bell Park could finally be developed after the City of Greater Geelong listed the vacant in-fill property for sale.

The council is expected to reap $4.5m from the 1.02ha parcel on the northeast corner of Barton St and Anakie Rd.

Records show it paid $3.41m for 48-58 Barton St, Bell Park, in 2019 with a view to establishing an early years hub.

The plan was put on ice in 2023 due to affordability constraints, and with existing infrastructure projected to meet demand over the next 10 years.

Gartland, Geelong director Michael De Stefano is handling the latest private sale of the property, once part of Western Heights College.

The General Residential 1 zoning paves the way for a range of future housing or commercial uses, subject to council approval.

Mr De Stefano said the market had been “starved of these type of opportunities for a while”.

“It’s 1.02ha in a very well established area, close to shopping centres and other amenities,” he said.

“Medium density housing, medical aged care, child care, those are type of uses I imagine, or a mix of those would be certainly ideal.

“Lots of this magnitude don’t come up all that often so it is a great development site for someone.”

He said the slightly elevated site offered views towards Corio Bay and, from a commercial perspective, exposure on a prominent corner with dual street frontages.

Neighbouring parts of the former school site have already been developed into a over-50s lifestyle community and an aged care facility.

Mr De Stefano said inquiries starting coming in within 24 hours of the property hitting the market.

“We can see the attention on Geelong has probably never been greater,” he said.

“I think we are in the top two growing areas so the amount of inquiry we’re getting from buyers’ advocates and developers outside the region is probably at record level.”

Council endorsed the sale of the Barton St address in October last year to drive down debt after community consultation.

Seven submissions supported the move as it would stop rubbish dumping at the site, while 10 advocated that it be turned into public open space.

Another six submissions called for the land to be used to develop social housing.