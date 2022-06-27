Island eco-retreat offering beachfront luxury glamping for sale

Surrounded by pristine water and beaches, the Banubanu Beach Retreat is up for sale. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

An island eco-retreat offering glamping in one of Australia’s most remote and pristine locations is up for sale.

The Banubanu Beach Retreat on Bremer Island in East Arnhem Land has hit the market at a time of increased investor demand for luxury eco-tourism assets after the resumption of international travel.

Owners Helen Martin and Trevor Hosie established the eco-friendly retreat in 2005 with the support of the Yolngu people.

“We were so lucky to receive support from the traditional owners to operate Banubanu Beach Retreat and ultimately welcome the world to this idyllic haven,” Ms Martin and Mr Hosie said.

“Whilst a permit fee from all guests visiting the retreat is paid to the traditional owners, this slice of paradise deserves every dollar; you just don’t find these kinds of properties anywhere in the world,” Ms Martin added.

Bremer Island with its pristine water and beaches is located 41km north-east of Nhulunbuy on the north-eastern tip of the Northern Territory.

Guests can fly from Darwin or Cairns to Gove and take a 15-minute charter flight or an hour-long boat ride to the retreat. Bremer Island has its own airstrip and boat ramp.

The retreat has six high-end beachfront glamping rooms including an elevated penthouse, plus a bar and restaurant.

It runs entirely on solar power with the main water supply being bore water.

Banubanu also offers fishing tours and water-based activities for its guests, with two boats included with the sale.

HTL Property directors Brent McCarthy, Glenn Price and Nic Simarro are managing the international expression of interest campaign.

“Banubanu is a truly remarkable opportunity with plenty of scope to intensify the operations,” Mr McCarthy said.

Investor interest in the luxury eco-tourism market has increased after the resumption of international travel, with Australia’s international border reopening in February.

“Since the COVID-19-related impact upon international travel, we are seeing vastly increased demand from investors seeking this style of asset,” Mr Simarro said.

HTL Property managing director Andrew Jolliffe said irreplaceable island offerings like Banubanu and Haggerstone Island, a luxury private island resort on the Great Barrier Reef part-owned by businessman Justin Hemmes, showcase the best of Australia’s northernmost reaches.

“The eco-indexed luxury retreat asset class is patently alive with both domestic and international investor interest,” Mr Jolliffe said.

There is a long-term lease in place with the traditional owners, the agents noted.

“As there exists no planning authority overlay for the island, the incoming owner enjoys the ability to work with current stakeholders and the custodians of the land to further develop the island’s hospitality accommodation and recreational offering without the requirement of formal approvals,” Mr Price said.