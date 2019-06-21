Investors could go to school on former Sydney Technical College

Were you one of the thousands of future tradies who attended the Sydney Technical College from the 1950s to the late 1980s?

Now you can go back and buy it, with the Surry Hills building on the market for the first time in more than 30 years.

Once upon a time the college once skilled students in carpentry, tiling and engineering, and it’s since been home to Chef’s Warehouse, but now looks set to become Sydney’s latest creative office space.

The building at 111-115 Albion St is on the market after undergoing a multimillion-dollar refurbishment, and spans three levels, with windows on three sides and a rooftop garden.

CBRE’s Gemma Isgro, who is marketing the property with Nicholas Heaton and Nick Wheatley, says it’s likely an investor will transform it into an office building.

“The property’s B4 Mixed Use zoning allows for a range of uses, however, we believe the highest use will be creative office space, given the unprecedented demand in areas like Surry Hills where we are seeing A-grade rents achieve up to $1100 per square metre, gross,” Isgro says.

“The former warehouse has been architecturally designed by renowned architect ACME to accommodate open plan workspace while paying homage to the building’s industrial past.”

Heaton says the property’s 970sqm of floorspace gives it wide appeal.

“The building would make a great headquarters for a creative firm or provide an incoming investor with a strong and stable income, underpinned by blue-chip real estate,” he says.

“The listing of 111-115 Albion St follows a spike in inquiry for properties in Sydney’s city fringe, linked to the significant number of infrastructure projects underway, including the Central Station redevelopment, Sydney Light Rail and Sydney Metro.”

The building is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on July 3.