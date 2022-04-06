Real commercial

Inside swish $40m Pullman Melbourne on the Park reno

News
Scott Carbines | 06 APRIL 2022

Wake up to the siren at the MCG.

Accor has unveiled its $40m renovation of its Pullman Melbourne on the Park hotel opposite the MCG and Fitzroy Gardens.

The update, designed by leading architects DKO, makes the most of the incredible views across the city from every room, and includes 19 floors of completely upgraded superior, premium and deluxe rooms and suites.

Each includes special windows with metal shrouds designed to act like frames of the views across the city, and all rooms have window chaises to soak it all up from.

RELATED: Pullman on the Park for sale with nine-figure asking price

Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

STH BNK By Beulah launches first homes in Australia’s future tallest tower

Pullman Hotel,

The Pullman is a popular watering hole for MCG-goers.

Inside one of the sleek updated rooms.

New window designs make the most of the incredible views.

A new Executive Lounge and William Clarke Sky Villa are other bougie additions, with the latter taking up the top two floors of the iconic Wellington Pde-Clarendon St corner.

The Executive Lounge features plush velvet sofas, marble tables, a large flat screen TV and bar area with sweeping views of the CBD and city skyline towards Port Phillip Bay.

The upgrade concludes a comprehensive renovation program following the earlier investment made to transform the ground floor lobby and reception, and Cliveden Bar & Dining areas.

An impressive suite with bath just steps from the bed.

Soak it all in from the chaise.

A top spot from which to enjoy Melbourne’s sporting precinct.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Tuscany-inspired mansion with swim-up bar tipped to smash Lysterfield house price record

Mike Larkan: Former weatherman and beloved celebrant starts auctioneering company

Steel boss’ Red Hill Estate has ‘uber shed’ with museum and billiards room, outdoor tub

scott.carbines@news.com.au

    Related Articles

    News

    Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

    Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

    News

    Whatever happened to Holden? How the iconic lion was silenced

    Whatever happened to Holden? How the iconic lion was silenced

    News

    Holey Moley Kings Cross entertainment site under the Coca-Cola sign listed for sale

    Holey Moley Kings Cross entertainment site under the Coca-Cola sign listed for sale
    Related Articles

    News

    Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

    Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

    News

    Whatever happened to Holden? How the iconic lion was silenced

    Whatever happened to Holden? How the iconic lion was silenced

    News

    Holey Moley Kings Cross entertainment site under the Coca-Cola sign listed for sale

    Holey Moley Kings Cross entertainment site under the Coca-Cola sign listed for sale
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.