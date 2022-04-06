Inside swish $40m Pullman Melbourne on the Park reno

Accor has unveiled its $40m renovation of its Pullman Melbourne on the Park hotel opposite the MCG and Fitzroy Gardens.

The update, designed by leading architects DKO, makes the most of the incredible views across the city from every room, and includes 19 floors of completely upgraded superior, premium and deluxe rooms and suites.

Each includes special windows with metal shrouds designed to act like frames of the views across the city, and all rooms have window chaises to soak it all up from.

RELATED: Pullman on the Park for sale with nine-figure asking price

Dustin Martin, Ralph Carr on the ball with $2.75m Richmond property acquisition

STH BNK By Beulah launches first homes in Australia’s future tallest tower

A new Executive Lounge and William Clarke Sky Villa are other bougie additions, with the latter taking up the top two floors of the iconic Wellington Pde-Clarendon St corner.

The Executive Lounge features plush velvet sofas, marble tables, a large flat screen TV and bar area with sweeping views of the CBD and city skyline towards Port Phillip Bay.

The upgrade concludes a comprehensive renovation program following the earlier investment made to transform the ground floor lobby and reception, and Cliveden Bar & Dining areas.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Tuscany-inspired mansion with swim-up bar tipped to smash Lysterfield house price record

Mike Larkan: Former weatherman and beloved celebrant starts auctioneering company

Steel boss’ Red Hill Estate has ‘uber shed’ with museum and billiards room, outdoor tub

scott.carbines@news.com.au