Inner city Geelong pub and former music venue listed for sale

A new hospitality venture could soon be cooked up for an inner city Geelong pub and live music venue that closed its doors in 2022.

The freehold site of the Black Hatt hotel, formerly known as the De La Ville, has been listed for sale behind St John of God hospital at 54 Little Myers St.

Barry Plant, Geelong listing agent Elie Freijah said the ‘Fitzroy-style’ pub building had been gathering dust for the best part of three years.

RELATED: Historic Newtown villa selling for second time in 60 years

Prime opportunity to grab property in heart of Pakington St

Barwon Heads institution Starfish Bakery listed for sale

But with the owner deciding it was a good time to offload the 462sq m property, he said buyers had a chance to chart a fresh course for the venue.

“It is a really good opportunity for someone who has got some really good thoughts, whether they resurrect it as a music and food venue or whether they want to use it as a restaurant,” Mr Freijah said.

“It would be a great little venue for something like a sports bar and it’s got a commercial kitchen and everything ready to go.

“The liquor licence has lapsed so whoever gets it would need to reapply but I couldn’t imagine it would be that hard.”

He expects the property could fetch up to $1.5m when it goes to auction on March 28.

As well as a commercial kitchen, it comes a fully equipped bar, spacious dining area, an outdoor beer garden and amenities including a rest rooms and staff facilities.

The first floor is currently divided into a series of smaller rooms that could be transformed for short stay accommodation.

“Upstairs is a real blank canvas to either use it as a private functions rooms or a larger function if someone opens it up,” Mr Freijah said.

“It would be great.”

The pub, which offers 485sq m of floorspace, has a long history as a live music venue, hosting jazz clubs, regular bands and open mic nights over the decades.

It’s offered to market for the first time since 2011.

Mr Freijah said it was a prime piece of central Geelong real estate, with nearby dining and shopping precincts ensuring consistent foot traffic.

“It reminds me of your Fitzroy-style pub. It’s off the beaten track, it’s not on the main road, but it’s not that far off it,” he said.