Historic Newtown villa selling for the second time in 60 years

A historic two-storey Newtown residence is being offered for sale for the second time in 60 years.

The villa house at 256 Latrobe Tce, Newtown, has been listed for private sale, with a $1.85m asking price.

The house was built in the 1870s for early Geelong physician Dr Charles Travers Mackin, who commissioned architect Josephs Watts to erect the villa residence.

The house was built from red brick and cream sandstone from the Waurn Ponds quarry.

Dr Mackin resided at Latrobe Tce until he died in 1884.

The house has been used as an office complex for more than half a century, with the present owner completing renovations to the building after acquiring it about 20 years ago, Darcy Jarman agent Tim Darcy said.

“In the last probably 60 years it’s only had two occupants,” Mr Darcy said.

“The current occupant is a chartered accountant and he’s transitioning into retirement, hence why we’re offering the property for sale, and prior to that it was a law office for a legal firm for probably some 40 years.”

Mr Darcy said the property had attracted local interest given its prime position in Newtown’s medical and office precinct, along with 11 car park spaces and rear lane access.

“The rooms are grand, particularly in the older style building, but it’s perfect for an owner occupier if you wanted to use it commercially, and it’s even got some scope medically,” Mr Darcy said.

“And certainly because it’s in a general residential zone, it could be converted back to some form of residential use or a combination (of commercial and residential).

“You could do more to it but the beauty with this particular property if you want to use it for a commercial perspective you just walk in and start and start operating.”

The ground floor features a spacious reception and waiting area, complemented by a modern open-plan office spaces throughout.

The layout features a large boardroom, seven private director’s offices or consulting rooms and several bathrooms and a kitchenette.

There are another eight offices upstairs, which is accessed via an internal stairwell.

Mackin was prominent in public health in Geelong, serving as colonial surgeon, medical officer, and health officer for the Port of Geelong.