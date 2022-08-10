Industrial southwest Sydney site at Padstow holds $50m investment opportunity

A large-scale commercial site has come to market in one of southwest Sydney’s most tightly held suburbs.

The site, located at 92 Gow St in Padstow, provides potential commercial buyers with a 27,030 sqm industrial asset.

It is being offered for sale via an Expressions of Interest campaign closing by the 7th September, with price expectations north of $50m.

It can be purchased in one line or as two separate lots with the option to further develop it into industrial units at the rear of the site.

Located within minutes of the M5, the site is easily accessible via the South of Bankstown Town Centre and the Sydney Airport.

Padstow itself is one of the most tightly held industrial markets with no land supply, and low vacancy has seen rental prices grow by 17 per cent in the last year.

The site is listed by LJ Hooker Commercial’s Jon Osborn and Colliers’ Trent Gallagher, who said that the large concrete handstand provides options for heavy duty storage.

“This scarce industrial offering comes with huge scope to value add and reposition existing buildings or develop a multi-level logistics facility to capitalise on the unprecedented Sydney industrial leasing demand,” Mr Gallagher said.

Interest has been increasing for commercial properties in Sydney’s inner southwest as the M5 motorway and the M8 has opened.

The Padstow industrial property is suitable for a variety of industrial uses, offering medium clearance warehouse and factory space, office accommodation, and a large power supply.

Groups are looking to capitalise on the area’s proximity to South Sydney and the Sydney CBD, and the value that the market holds compared to South Sydney and the Central West.

