‘Iconic’: The Aussie terrace shop that inspired a fashion designer to the stars

One of Australia’s leading bridal gown designers, Steven Khalil, has dressed red carpet VIPs including JLo and Kylie Jenner, but he has always had a soft-spot for the neighbourhood that gave him his start – in particular the terrace building where he would eventually establish his bridal and couture boutique.

“I used to come and visit the boutique I am in now when it was called the Fiveways Fusion,” Khalil says.

“The store carried all the designer international brands and was one of the first boutiques in Sydney to do so. I used to come from East Sydney where I was studying fashion and hang there for inspiration. I’d walk into the boutique and put on a pair of Cutler and Gross sunglasses on lay-by and slowly pay them off. It’s a very formative memory for me where my love of unique design really began.”

Khalil purchased his Sydney boutique on Glenmore Road, Paddington more than 10 years ago. Inside you’ll find his couture gowns on display and clients attending custom fittings and to find their sartorial ‘wow’ moment.

He began his retail journey in a leased shop on Gurner Street in Paddington in 2003, a mere 500 metres where he is based now. As the demand for gowns increased, so too did the need to find a larger retail footprint.

“It was only when the building came up for sale and I was standing inside that I realised it’s where I would come all those years ago,” he says.

Khalil has now been on this high street for the best part of two decades, and is now in midst of renovating the building with Stanton Architects.

The focus is for a Parisian boutique feel inside and out. “It’s very French and classic and internally the space will come with wall panelling and mirrors and a grand staircase in the middle of the room,” he says.

The couturier can now add interior designer to his title, with a range of bespoke rugs inspired by his Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show from 2019. He will also be a key part of the 2025 PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, with a collection of 60 looks to be shown at the festival’s grand showcase on 7 March.

Steven Khalil’s memories of Glenmore Road, Paddington

The people

There is a real community here in Paddington, but the thing is, it’s more a community of people that give it character than just one person. People here still remember my first boutique and that’s what really gives it a neighbourhood.

There isn’t one person who dominates here; everybody knows everybody. You can have a coffee and everyone will stop for a chat in the mornings. Someone will comment on a dress I have on display in the window and still talk about the scent of the old boutique when they’d walk. There’s a lot of iconic characters here; and we all have a sense of nostalgia for this part of Sydney. It’s iconic.

The cafes

My go-to was Gusto Deli at Five Ways, but now I go to a few different ones. Juniper Café & Bar on Glenmore Road is a great spot. You can sit outside in the sun and it’s where the local community meets and chats. It’s also very dog friendly. Sonder Café is another favourite for me.

The fashion

We have skin clinic specialist Lisa Rush on the strip, she’s an amazing medical spa and a popular spot in the vicinity. Nadia Bartel has brought her fashion brand Henne from Melbourne which is amazing. We have LA brand Anine Bing as well – and people come from all over Sydney to shop at this retail store.

The ones we miss

It would have to be Parlour X who left eight years ago. Eva Galambos did find a bigger and better boutique, but we miss her on the street here. Above her store there was an eyebrow studio and I’d go there all the time – sadly miss him too. We also used to have a newsagency on the street, and it was where I’d go and buy fashion magazines and bring them back to the boutique. Social media has abolished all of that. The newsagency left around six years ago.

The newest favourite

I love The Bespoke Corner, they’ve been on the strip for three years and do menswear. I buy their trousers or shirts for a weekend outfit. The make custom tailored suits and a ready to wear line that is ready to go – highly recommend.

The latest creative venture

I have always loved interiors and it was always on the back burner that I would have a foray in the interior world. When I was approached by Designer Rugs it felt like the right fit and a good start for me. I turn to the textures in the gowns and translate that into a rug experience. I can take florals and textures and transform them into a designer rug for the floor. It’s almost as iconic as a wedding gown because they last a lifetime. I’ll have one of these rugs on display at my retail store when the renovations are all done.