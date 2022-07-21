Iconic Riverland backpackers hostel hits the market

Established in 1991, Berri Backpackers has been the temporary home for many backpackers from different parts of the world.

One of the first South Australian hostels to promote agri-tourism, the accommodation business at 1081 Old Sturt Highway, Berri has now been listed for sale.

Till Hoffmann, who has owned and managed the popular backpackers hostel since 2013, said the property had been an important link between the local fruit industry and the working holiday makers.

“The hostel has been immensely popular with backpackers over the years. In more recent times, we have taken on Pacific Islanders as part of the Seasonal Workers Programme,” Mr Hoffman said.

“Given its popularity, the large area and the location, the property offers immense business potential. It could continue to run as a hostel or be developed further.”

Spread across 1.08ha of land, the property has four main buildings as well as an in-ground swimming pool, a gym room and a meditation room.

There’s also a well-equipped kitchen, a separate laundry area and sauna room.

“There are multiple living spaces including a five-bedroom manager’s residence and two summer houses for additional accommodation,” he said.

The property, which has been presented to market by Greg Cram of Ray White Berri Barmera Loxton, also houses a playground for beach soccer, volleyball, a tennis court along with an indoor games/entertaining room and an outdoor kitchen hut.

“The hostel enjoys proximity to local amenities, which are within walking distance,” Mr Hoffmann said.

Price: $1,100,000.

Agent: Ray White Berri Barmera Loxton, Greg Cram 0439 890 822.