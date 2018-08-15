Iconic outback pub the Birdsville Hotel for sale

The famous Birdsville Hotel is up for sale.

Famous Queensland outback pub the Birdsville Hotel is on the market for the first time in almost 40 years.

The 134-year-old hotel, on the edge of the Simpson Desert, is being offered as a complete business, giving an owner-operator the opportunity to buy it and run it themselves.

Renowned as a stopover for four-wheel-drivers and travellers, as well as a destination for the Birdsville races and Big Red Bash events, the hotel is one of the most iconic properties in Australia’s outback.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

But the award-winning pub is only the start of what’s included in the potential sale.

The property has substantial motel accommodation, with 27 guest units and additional workers’ quarters.

Also included are two detached residences, as well as a tract of industrial land and an aviation fuel supply business, which fuels light aircraft that land at the nearby airstrip.

Knight Frank’s Russell Iles and Guy Bennett are marketing the property in conjunction with Darren Steele of Steele & Associates Hotel Brokers.

Steele says he is expecting considerable interest in potential investors and operators.

“The weathered sandstone walls of the hotel are rich in history and this alone will draw many to the asset,” he says. Bennett adds: “It’s a true Aussie icon, and one that many people around the world have heard of, so we anticipate there will be interest from investors and those looking to own and operate their own hotel in Birdsville.”

The hotel is for sale through an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on September 20.