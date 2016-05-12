Iconic outback pub and its bra collection could be yours

The Daly Waters Pub in the Northern Territory is for sale.

Outback watering hole The Daly Waters Pub is for sale for the first time in 17 years.

First built as a general store in the early 1900s, the same structure was turned into a licenced venue in the early 1930s when the town was a refuelling stop for planes flying overseas.

After 17 years Lindsay Carmichael and his partner Robyn are retiring and have decided to put the pub and its related businesses on the market.

The tiny outback town which has a permanent population of less than 20 people was established as a staging post, back in the day, and it currently serves a community of farm workers from large outback stations.

“It’s an important cog in the community in that part of Australia,” says Steve Liebelt, General Manager of Ruralco Property Darwin.

As the town’s only pub, some 600km south-west west of Darwin, it’s also the kind of outback outpost that attracts tourists from all over the world.

“It’s (the pub) a real icon of the Australian tourism industry and the operators do a great job. It’s a credit to them,” says Liebelt.

The pub employs a steady stream of international backpackers and has gained a reputation for the clothing – often bras and knickers- that patrons leave behind to mark their visit.

The story goes that in the 1980s one bus driver challenged a female patron to drink a certain number of beers or else leave a bra behind.

“Many males stare with mouths open wide in wonderment at the huge assortment of cup sizes. A couple of pairs have been likened to hammocks,” the pub’s website says.

Since then thongs, shorts and a wide variety of clothing and other items have been left behind by others wanting to leave their mark on the bar.

In addition to clothing, the bar is full of all kind of memorabilia including signed plates and t-shirts from the venue’s more famous drinkers.

While the pub is famous for its daily beef ‘n’ barra barbeques, it also hosts many local events like B&S balls. But the watering hole isn’t the only business on offer in this sale.

The local caravan park, the restaurant and bistro, accommodation cabins, a local servo, staff quarters and a residence for the manager are also included.

“It’s quite a diverse business,” says Liebelt who has taken calls from parties interested in operating the famous venue themselves as well as those who want to buy it as an investment.

While feedback from locals to the sale has been positive, Liebelt expects that the sale itself could take six to nine months with potential buyers from places like Sydney and Melbourne expressing an interest in the property.

The vendors are currently seeking expressions of interest. There’s is no closing date and the vendors haven’t set a guide price.