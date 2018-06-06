Historic hotel a golden opportunity among NT’s old mining settlements

Local face of the Grove Hill Heritage Hotel, owner Stan Haesuler at his outback pub located some 20km from the Stuart Highway in between Darwin and Katherine.

History buffs in the Top End looking to secure a slice of the region’s past should consider investing in the Grove Hill Heritage Hotel.

Located on the original Stuart Highway around two hours from Darwin, the property is currently on the market for $600,000 with the heritage hotel, cabins, the manager’s residence and two leases under the Minerals Titles Act included in the sale.

Selling agent Christine Churchill of Churchill Real Estate says the property is located among the earliest gold mining settlements of the 1800s.

“The main building demonstrates the re-use of materials, which was built in 1934 from materials from abandoned mining sites, around the time of the Great Depression,” she says.

“It has remained operational as a licensed hotel ever since that time – even the first publican, who was a female, still has her bed and belongings at the hotel.”

The hotel’s current proprietor, Stan Haeusler, is hoping to sell it to someone who will keep the character of the remote pub intact.

“They buy ‘em and they do ‘em up, and they mess ‘em up — progress they call it. I don’t want to see it wrecked,” he says.

Churchill says the hotel would make an exciting and rewarding challenge for a young couple looking for a unique business opportunity.

“It would be perfect for someone who has the entrepreneurship to organise good marketing and branding, and knows how to capitalise on the Australian market,” she adds.

“Built out of the hard work of the miners, this hotel represents true Aussie outback culture which needs to continue – even today, Australian ballads, songs and yarns are shared with visitors under starry outback skies in real Aussie style.”

For more information about the hotel, contact Churchill Real Estate principal Christine Churchill on 0429 938 809.

This article from NT News originally appeared as “The Top End’s Grove Hill Heritage Hotel on the market”.