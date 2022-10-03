Iconic Melbourne theatre restaurant Witches in Britches set to ‘cast a spell’ on budding buyers

Melbourne’s spookiest restaurant is expected to “cast a spell” on buyers for the first time in 27 years.

The iconic Witches in Britches theatre has hit the market and is seeking a spine-tingling sale just in time for Halloween.

Since 1990, the prime Dudley and King St corner spot has housed the family-run venue, which survived numerous lockdowns across Melbourne in recent years — and even a $400,000 fire which blazed through the castle in 2006.

“It’s casting a spell on investors,” JLL director Josh Rutman said of the new listing.

“We’ve had some really interesting inquiries from people who would love to see the business continue in its current vain.”

But it could also be the end of Witches and Britches as we know it.

The current lease is in place until the end of next year, with the option to extend for a further five years.

With that in mind, other prospective buyers have expressed interest in expanding the site into a new hospitality hub in the coming years, with the venue spanning 1050sq m across two levels.

It also boasts three street frontages, including a rear laneway, and comprises 742sq m of mixed use land.

“When these iconic corner properties come up, a lot of people who you haven’t heard from for years come out of the woodwork and show interest,” Mr Rutman added.

Based on recent inquiries, the venue is likely to reel in a $6m-$7m sale, with the longstanding tenants currently paying $245,203 per year.

“It would suit an investor who wants to be the king of the castle,” CVA director Ian Angelico said.

“It’s opposite Flagstaff Gardens which will tick a lot of boxes for an investor who is looking further down the track … there’s development capability as a mixed use project or even for residential (purposes).”

The spacious venue seats 110 patrons in the bar and restaurant, and 250 in the theatre restaurant — where regular acts are seen by Melbourne’s most wickedly talented performers.

It may also be the only venue in the city with its very own guillotine.

Expressions of interest for the 78-86 Dudley St property close on October 26, meaning buyers have the chance to own their very own witches den in time for Halloween.

It last sold for $760,000 in 1995, according to CoreLogic.

