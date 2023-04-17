Iconic fashion designer Carla Zampatti’s legacy lives with daughter Bianca Spenders $7.5m real estate buy

Fashion designer Bianca Spender, daughter of the late Carla Zampatti, has followed in her mother’s footsteps in purchasing an inner-Sydney commercial property.

She has secured a mixed-use Alexandria building with development upside, spending $7.5m on Henderson Rd.

It last sold just 18 months for $6.03m to an investment syndicate led by the Darling Point-based former Vogue editor and award-winning hotel designer Juliet Ashworth and her partner, Richard Whalley, from the interior design studio, CHADA.

The other two syndicate shareholders were Michael Roedl, a director at Cumberland Building, and photographer Ashley Barber.

Set across the road from the emerging Australian Technology Park precinct, the three-level building has a development application pending to build additional floorspace.

It has flexible mixed zoning allowing for commercial, residential, or retail, subject to council approval.

The 436 sqm holding was sold through CBRE agent William Gathercole in conjunction with Karbon Property’s Tom Williams.

Much of the family’s wealth dates back to a commercial property empire, with acquisitions in the early 1980s, including the Kent St, Sydney, Carla Zampatti building which cost $650,000 in 1981. There are also retail premises on Bay St, Double Bay, Military Rd, Mosman, and Unley Rd, Malvern, in Adelaide.

The Zampatti family spent $20m on a Waterloo development site after the April 2021 death of the property-savvy matriarch. The 1800 sqm Botany Rd acquisition was 100m to the new Waterloo Metro.

The siblings are Bianca – who is based in Bronte with her longtime partner Sam McGuinness and has been with her own womenswear label for over a decade – and the Darling Point-based businesswoman and economist Allegra Spender, who is the federal MP for Wentworth,

along with their stepbrother Alexander Schuman, who runs the fashion business.

