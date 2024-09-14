Iconic coastal farm’s first time for sale in 87 years

It is the talk of the town.

Rheban farm, just south of Orford, has hit the market for the first time in many decades.

Over the years, potential buyers have kept an eye on this family-owned farm, curious to see if the 3250ha livestock property would come to market.

That day has arrived, and the sale campaign has started with a bang.

Elders Tasmania state manager Scott Newton said the property had attracted 45 inquiries overnight from the moment it launched, including local and national buyers.

“The property has quickly proven to be highly sought after,” he said.

“People have been admiring it for many years”

“Rheban is a large holding with 10km of pristine coastline; there’s not too many like it. It is an iconic East Coast rural holding with scale.

“The most recent similar property that was sold was Okehampton.”

The current owners purchased Rheban in 1937.

It is operated as a grazing enterprise running 5500 sheep — 2000 ewes, 2000 wethers and 1500 lambs — plus 100 Angus cows, and replacements.

The property features 24 individual titles, wetland nature reserves, eucalypt forest, a substantial 350sq m two-storey homestead, three cottages, a shearing shed, stockyards, and farm sheds including some historic stone buildings.

Mr Newton said the property has redevelopment potential, particularly from a farming point of view.

“There are agricultural development opportunities and water development opportunities. The farm has been run conservatively,” he said.

“The opportunities for further development of Rheban are almost unlimited given its location — just an hour from Hobart — plus the access to the coastline and the property’s mild climate.”

In addition to Griffiths Creek and strategically placed dams, water is accessed from the Sandspit River, which is reticulated through the property.

The next owner could submit an application to harvest winter flow from this river under license for irrigation.

The property’s soil types vary from light sandy loams to alluvial soils to small areas of black, cracking clay.

Its topography is level to undulating in the improved areas, and steep and rocky in the forested parts.

The arable area is subdivided into 35 paddocks.

No.1019 Rheban Rd, Orford is offered for sale by expressions of interest, closing on October 17.

Rheban joins several high profile, large farming properties to hit the market recently alongside Logan in Evandale, the Coal Valley’s Nocton Vineyard, merino farm and vineyard The Grange in Cranbrook, and three farms on Flinders Island, which are together seeking a price north of $80m.