Hunter Valley development site to have wine museum and outdoor amphitheatre

One of the Hunter Valley’s premium development sites for an outdoor amphitheatre and tourism project that is expected to open in 2023 has been acquired by the Cedar Mill Group.

Plans reveal Cedar Mill Hunter Valley will have a 100-bed hotel, a wine museum and even a 22,000 person concert venue.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s waterfront mansion

Nicole Kidman leads celebrities moving to this NSW region

The new property in Pokolbin sits adjacent to the Roche Estate food and beverage precinct and next to the Hope Estate winery.

The proposed $107 million project will bring over 68,000 extra visitors to the region and inject an additional $33 million each year, according to economic modelling.

Cedar Mill Group General Manager Kyle McKendry said it was one of the last remaining development opportunities in the region.

“It is 105 acres right in the centre of Hunter Valley wine country and had been held by the previous owners for over 30 years. It was an amazing opportunity,” he said.

“Without doubt, this is a very significant acquisition for the Cedar Mill Group and an exciting step towards our plans to have outdoor venues coupled with exciting tourism concepts in

the best locations in Australia and New Zealand.”

The Hunter Valley has over 150 wineries and attracts over 8.5 million visitors every year.