Sydney’s pub scene in huge $60m shake-up

Sydney’s hospitality landscape has undergone a radical reshuffle, with four landmark venues transferred in a‑multimillion‑dollar deal.

Australian Venue Company (AVC) is set to acquire four separate venues that were held by Sydney-based Solomon family hospitality company, Solotel Group.

Included are some of the city’s favourite watering holes, The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay, Barangaroo House in Barangaroo, Public House Petersham in Petersham and The Erko in Erskineville.

MORE: ‘Kick everybody out’: the pub baron now taking over radio

According to reports, the transaction is estimated to be worth between $50m and $60m and follows a particularly successful year pub sector in 2025 with more than $2bn of venues changing hands.

Solotel released a statement announcing the Sale Agreement is expected to be completed in April 2026.

According to Solotel, the sales represent a reset for the group into a smaller, sharper, Solomon family-led group with reinvestment planned in the remaining portfolio, as they look to invest in new bars and restaurants.

MORE: Rate hike threat weighs on Sydney home prices

Solotel’s longstanding partnership with Matt Moran is set to continue with ARIA and Chiswick restaurants, Chophouse, North Bondi Fish and Riverbar and Kitchen.

The collaboration also includes a new dining experience planned for Macquarie Street in Sydney, marking the next chapter in the partnership.

“Hospitality very much remains our focus,” Solotel CEO Elliot Solomon said.

“The sale to AVC represents an opportunity to refocus the business on exceptional and unique venues, rather than scale.

MORE: ‘Insta-worthy’: Aus retail fights back against ‘Temu effect’

Mr Solomon said Solotel remains deeply committed to hospitality and evolving, with the upcoming Macquarie Street restaurant and the relocation of The Albion to Smith Street, Parramatta.

“This decision allows us to simplify the business, reduce complexity, and focus our energy on our remaining venues as well as new projects where we can be more hands-on,” he said.

“These decisions are about setting Solotel up for long-term success.

MORE: 57 Sydney suburbs to get extra rates pain next week

“The venues joining Australian Venue Co are set for an exciting new chapter. With AVC’s strong track record and commitment to creating exceptional experiences, we’re confident these venues will continue to thrive for years to come.”

Solotel is also placing The Bridgeview in Willoughby on the market this month.

MORE: First big trophy home listing of 2026