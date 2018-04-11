Hub to open first Brisbane co-working space

Hub Australia CEO Brad Krauskopf outside the company’s newest site in Brisbane’s CBD.

Co-working giant Hub Australia has secured its first site in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD as it continues to expand Australia-wide.

The private company has snapped up three storeys, totalling 3900sqm, at 200 Adelaide St and is set to open its doors later this year.

The centrally-located space in the Charter Hall’s Anzac Square building will be equipped with a gym, high-tech meeting spaces, a media studio and relaxation areas.

It also has direct access to the city train station and a rooftop café.

Hub Australia’s Chief Property Officer John Preece says the region has previously been “under serviced” with only 4% of Australia’s co-working stock located in Brisbane.

It has been tipped the new space will house hundreds of growing businesses once established.

The latest announcement comes after Hub Australia revealed several new locations for co-working operations in Melbourne and Sydney in recent weeks.

The company has also opened a 4800sqm site in Sydney at 223 Liverpool St, near Hyde Park.

In Melbourne new locations include a 3500sqm space at 162 Collins St and 2700 sqm at 1 Nicholson St.

The company is the largest privately owned player in the market and the Brisbane site marks the seventh location.

CEO and Founder Brad Krauskopf says the move to Queensland is a strong step forward.

“We will be delivering a premium co-working offering unlike any other currently in the Brisbane market, ’’ he says.

“The addition of a space in Queensland means we can continue to create a nationally engaged co-working community.”

Melbourne has previously been at the centre of the shared office space movement, recording strong annual growth in new locations and market players.

However, the trend is spreading quickly.

Spaces are now available in most major Australian cities and experts are predicting growth to continue as more millennials enter the workforce.