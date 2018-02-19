Hub takes second Melbourne co-working space to the top

Hub Australia will move into the top three floors at 1 Nicholson St in Melbourne’s CBD.

Co-working giant Hub Australia will open its second Melbourne space at the top of one of the city’s best-known skyscrapers.

The operator has leased the top three floors at 1 Nicholson St, bringing a further 2700sqm of shared working spaces to Melbourne’s booming co-working market.

The building, opposite Parliament Station, has major tenants that include mining services company Orica and it is renowned as Australia’s first glass wall curtain skyscraper.

Built in 1958, it was once the country’s tallest building, and is now owned by Charter Hall.

The new space will add to Hub’s operations in Melbourne, which launched in 2016 with Hub Southern Cross.

Charter Hall’s head of direct property Steven Bennett says the new lease will return the building to 100% occupancy, while adding to Melbourne’s already burgeoning co-working offerings.