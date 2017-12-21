Work Club Global adds another Sydney co-working space

201 Kent St, Sydney, will be home to a Work Club Global co-working space. Picture: Investa

Upmarket co-working operator Work Club Global is set to open a second hub in Sydney, after taking a lease at 201 Kent St.

Work Club will occupy 1600sqm of space over the ground and first floors at the CBD office building, having signed a 10-year lease with the building’s owner, Investa Commercial Property Fund.

The new hub is expected to open in May, 2018 and cater for small to medium-sized enterprises, as well as corporates.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

In a statement, Investa says the new space “will provide focused and collaborative areas, convene space and a bar for both members and visitors”.

“Access to first class concierge and other business and lifestyle services will be made available through Investa’s INSITE portal,” the group says.

Investa recently spent $8 million refurbishing the lobby and cafe area at 201 Kent St.

The Work Club concept is the brainchild of former Facebook and Google workspace consultant Soren Trampedach, and its spaces feature Scandinavian furniture and high-end finishes.

Work Club already operates a co-working space in Sydney, on the corner of Elizabeth and King streets, as well as one in Melbourne.

General manager of 201 Kent St, Danielle Bryan, says the addition of Work Club will enhance the building’s overall appeal.

“Not only will Work Club improve the amenity for tenants at 201 Kent St, providing an alternate space from which to work and collaborate, it will also further develop the community within the building, providing great opportunities for people to connect and network.”