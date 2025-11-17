How Aussie Costco stores stack up against US

Costco’s Australian takeover is well underway, with two new stores slated to join the American chain’s growing commercial property portfolio by 2027.

But how do the Aussie versions stack up against the original American supermarket warehouses?

One American woman, who travels the world visiting Costco stores, has given her verdict on the Aussie locations following a trip Down Under.

Tammy Barr is a self-confessed Costco fanatic who claims to have visited the chain in five different countries.

Ms Barr used her membership to access the first Costco to open in Australia – Melbourne’s Docklands store.

While Ms Barr was overall satisfied with her Aussie Costco experience, she was disappointed at the lack of local products on offer.

“When I browse the wine and spirits at Costco locations that sell alcohol, I look for the local offerings and regional specialties,” she told Business Insider.

“For example, I’ve found that Costco warehouses in Hawaii sell locally produced rum and beer, and stores in wine-producing states offer a robust selection of local wines.

“Australia has many fantastic wineries and famous viticultural regions, such as the Barossa Valley, however, I was stunned to see only a handful of Australian wines for sale, including some from larger producers like Penfolds.”

Despite the lack of Aussie produce on offer, including the wallaby, kangaroo and crocodile meat Ms Barr was hoping to sample, she said the Aussie Costco food courts were decent and better value for money than back home.

“The food court offers a variety of menu options that I can’t get back home,” she said.

“Interestingly, the Australian hot dog is all-pork, unlike the all-beef offered in North American Costco locations.

“Costco’s famous soda-and-hot-dog combo that’s usually $1.50 back home was an even better deal for me here since the price of $1.99 Australian dollars converted to about $1.29.

“The barbecue-meat pizza was incredible, with three meats (bacon, ham, and ground beef) piled high on top of barbecue sauce — a local favourite I’ve not seen in Costco locations in the US.”

The biggest culture-shock for Ms Barr was the Aussie version of a caesar salad, which was stacked with bacon strips and boiled egg pieces Americans don’t usually get with their version.

While Ms Barr enjoyed elements of her Aussie Costco visit, she said it failed to stack up to other international versions in other countries.

“It was cool to visit an Australian Costco, but I’m not sure I’d rush back,” she said.

Costco has more than 800 stores worldwide, with 200 located outside the US.

The chain opened its first store in Australia in 2009 and is now believed to have annualised sales in the country of $5 billion.

There are currently 15 sites open across Australia including four in Victoria, four in NSW, three in Queensland, two in Western Australia and one each in South Australia and the ACT.

Tasmania and the Northern Territory are yet to get their own Costco and, despite growing calls from residents to get one.

Two new stores – one each in WA and Victoria – are slated to open in 2027.