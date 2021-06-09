Real commercial
Horse trainer David Hayes and his wife Prue list Kensington home with rare stables out the back

News
Stephen Nicholls | 09 JUNE 2021

166 Doncaster Avenue, Randwick. NSW Real Estate.

This freestanding Victorian home has the horseracing industry excited — but it’s got potential for developers and even homeowners, too.

The old residence — up for auction with a $4m guide on June 22 — has four bedrooms with two bathrooms and is on a 613sqm level block with a 15m frontage at 166 Doncaster Avenue, Kensington.

MORE: Mates knock back offer of $50m on homes

House with no kitchen or toilet sells for $4.7m

It’s the stables out the back, with direct access to Randwick Racecourse behind, that has horsey types champing at the bit.

Says BradfieldCleary’s William Tsagaris: “It’s pretty special as they don’t come up that often — one of the few places with direct access to Randwick Racecourse.

Make hay while the sun shines.

The stables have eight horseboxes.

“There are eight horseboxes and you can literally take your horse straight out of the box and onto the racecourse.”

Gai Waterhouse owns a couple that are similar.

This one’s owned by horse trainer David Hayes and his wife Prue, who records show paid $610,000 in 1989. With their focus, these days, more Hong Kong rather than Sydney, the boxes aren’t being used.

Developers, too, are showing interest. There are no heritage issues to worry about and the R3 zoning allows for medium density residential.

An aerial view of the site showing the house, stables and direct access to Randwick Racecourse.

The old home, too, has plenty of potential.

It’s a perfect location for redevelopment, close to the University of NSW, Centennial Park and light rail to the city.

But BradfieldCleary co-agent and CEO Bob Guth is surprised that there hasn’t been much interest yet from homeowners.

RELATED:Randwick home sells for $8.5m+

The $4m price guide is good value. Homes in nearby Randwick are selling for more than $8.5m.

As Guth suggests: “You could knock over the stables, spend a million on it, and put a pool in the back yard.”

