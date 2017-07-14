Real commercial

HoMo: Plans for stunning five-star MONA hotel revealed

Adrian Ballantyne | 14 JULY 2017
A redevelopment at MONA includes a stunning new hotel. Picture: Fender Katsilidis Architects.
A redevelopment at MONA includes a stunning new hotel. Picture: Fender Katsilidis Architects.

A redevelopment at Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art will include a five-star, 172-room hotel that extends out over the River Derwent.

Plans and pictures of the proposed new hotel, named HoMo (Hotel at MONA), show a bold design that is expected to cost $300 million to build.

Among other features to be included as part of the revamped attraction in Tasmania’s south are a spa treatment centre, conference and auditorium centre, library, concert stage and extensive lawn area.

MONA outdoor stage Tasmania

The new outdoor stage area at MONA. Picture: Fender Katsilidis Architects.

Designed by Fender Katsilidis Architects, HoMo’s design was reportedly inspired by California’s Golden Gate Bridge, with the hotel’s top seven floors to be hung from a suspension bridge.

The hotel will also feature “experience rooms” – one-off suites designed by famous international artists – and is expected to generate 300 jobs during the construction phase and 120 ongoing jobs once operational.

MONA hotel Tasmania HoMo

The foyer at the $300 million HoMo hotel at MONA. Picture: Fender Katsilidis Architects.

MONA’s multimillionaire owner David Walsh has also announced other plans for the site that are yet to gain approval, including a casino aimed specifically at high rollers, as well as a new tunnel and new tower.

HoMo library Tasmania MONA

The proposed new library at HoMo. Picture: Fender Katsilidis Architects.

As part of the redevelopment, the popular Mona Foma festival will be shifted from Hobart to Launceston.

The project is expected to take up to three years to complete.

