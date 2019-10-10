Holocaust survivors’ Bondi kosher butcher has $10m hopes

The butcher’s shop with seven apartments above at 17 O’Brien St, Bondi Beach has a $10 million price guide. Picture: Monique Harmer.

The site of Sydney’s first kosher butcher’s shop — set up by Holocaust survivors — is set for auction with $10 million price expectations.

The Hadassa Kosher Butchery at 17 O’Brien St, Bondi Beach, with seven apartments above, is set for November 12 auction via Richardson and Wrench Bondi Junction’s Andre Frack in conjunction with Metro Commercial.

Max Goldman, who died in 2006, survived World War II after he and his family were hidden by a priest in the Hungarian forest.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

And his wife, Edith, who is still alive and well today at the age of 95, survived Aushwitz. She was on the first train load of Jewish people to arrive at the camp.

Granddaughter Ronit Conway says: “When the allies were approaching, the Nazis evacuated the prisoners out of Auschwitz and sent them marching into the villages … but they boarded a train that took them to another concentration camp in Austria.”

She says Edith spent another six months there before being liberated.

The Goldmans established the business soon after emigrating to Sydney in 1965, initially in Curlewis St, Bondi Beach.

Another granddaughter, Raquel Grossman, tells a happier story, remembering Max’s former customers telling her: “I remember Max, he used to give me sausages when I came for my weekly meat!”

This article from the Wentworth Courier originally appeared as “Holocaust survivors Max and Edith Goldman’s kosher butcher’s shop in Bondi Beach has $10m hopes”.