Bondi’s former Jackie’s Cafe site sells for almost $10m

132 Warners Ave, Bondi Beach has sold for just under $9.7m

The former Jackie’s cafe site in Bondi Beach owned by philanthropist Tanya Nelson Carnegie has sold for just under $9.7 million to a local investor as a long-term hold.

Raine and Horne Double Bay’s Ric Serrao and Paul Langsam, with Allan Levy of Metro Commercial, had a guide of $9.2 million for the rainbow block.

But they had three buyers fighting over the two commercial shops with three apartments above at 132 Warners Ave and the deal was done on Monday night.

It’s now Good One Cafe and Camilla boutique.

But many will remember it as the location of Jackie’s Restaurant & Bar run by the late cafe queen Jackie Milijash.

Milijash was 52 when she was found dead at her northern beaches home by her mother in August 2016.

Tanya Nelson Carnegie is passionate about Bondi Beach real estate — it’s unclear why she has opted to sell this property.

In June 2017, Serrao sold her the three-bedroom penthouse atop Toga’s Boheme development in Hall St for $10.8 million.

The month before, the sale of Nelson Carnegie’s house on the Ben Buckler clifftop smashed the suburb record when it sold for $10.35 million, again through Serrao.

That record was later toppled by the penthouse of retail boss Mark McInnes, which exchanged for $12 million last September — again through Serrao.

Then last October, the NAB head honcho Spiro Pappas and his wife, Nicolette Harper, sold their clifftop home at 178 Hastings Pde for $14 million in an off-market deal.

That’s the current record price for a North Bondi house.

This article from the Wentworth Courier originally appeared as “Former Jackies Cafe site in Bondi Beach sells for about $9.7m”.