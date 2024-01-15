Hollywood, pubs and pies: Five iconic properties for sale

From a famous outback pub that is the stuff of Hollywood legend, to a live music institution and an award-winning bakery, there are some famous opportunities up for grabs right now across the country.

Here is a roundup of the weird, wacky and truly iconic properties currently listed on realcommercial.com.au.

Hollywood icon in the outback – McKinlay, QLD

Price guide: $1.4 million + SAV

Want to break free from the city life and secure your own slice of Aussie movie history?

Located in the outback township of McKinlay is The Walkabout Creek Hotel – a little Queenslander pub that rocketed to fame after featuring in the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee.

The quirky hotel retains the same bar that featured in the hit movie, which Michael Verständig of VZ Real Estate noted is a big drawcard for international tourists.

The infamous watering hole is now up for grabs for entrepreneurial buyers, which includes an adjoining caravan park, manager’s residence and staff accommodation.

The business also holds the Australia Post mail contract and is the community postal agent for the McKinlay area.

All could be yours for a very reasonable $1.4 million. BYO ‘that’s not a knife, this is a knife’.

Famous roadside pie shop – Robertson, NSW

Price guide: $4.875 million + SAV

It doesn’t get much more iconically Australian than the roadside pie.

But there are roadside pies and then there’s The Robertson Pie Shop – a veritable Southern Highlands institution that has been baking award-winning meat parcels since 1961.

One of the longest established businesses in the area, the iconic family-run bakery is available to the market for the first time in 43 years.

Well into their 60s, owners Will and Jenny Bleeker are ready to retire.

“We’re willing to provide support to the new owners for a reasonable amount of time,” Mr Bleeker told realcommercial.com.au.

The sale incorporates the highly successful pie shop, two-bedroom cottage, brand equity, fixtures and fittings – including a computerised pie making machine.

There’s also the impressive landholding of 1.82 acres with plenty of space to expand the business and capitalise on the venue’s exceptional tourist route location.

Infamous live music venue – Newtown, NSW

Price guide: $4.475 million

Sydney’s live music institution, The Vanguard, has hit the market in the city’s inner west.

A treasured late-night haunt located on Newtown’s bustling King Street, the venue has been operating since 2003.

It has hosted famous names like Elvis Costello, Diesel and Russell Crowe’s band 30 Odd Foot of Grunts.

The business holds a licence for trading until 1am and a primary service authorisation (PSA) – meaning customers can enjoy drinks without buying a meal.

Kristian Morris of Ray White Commercial noted that while it would be a “shame” for the property to lose its music and entertainment function, buyers and investors should also see the sale a great opportunity to “think outside the box.”

“It’s a very well-built building with good flexible zoning for adaptive re-use,” he said.

“Sadly, music venues in Sydney struggle to generate enough revenue these days, so unless someone is really dedicated to the cause, people could consider other lucrative potentialities,” added Mr Morris.

Historic rainforest pub – Rossville, QLD

Price guide: $4.5 million

An historic Far North Queensland pub is up for grabs in Rossville.

Established in 1875, The Lion’s Den Hotel has long been a must-do stopover to enjoy a refreshing bevvy and hearty meal for travellers heading to the tip of Cape York.

Nestled within 6.75 acres of tropical rainforest next to the Annan River, the iconic watering hole is famous for its scribbled walls and travellers who capture selfies next to the lion statue.

The sale includes the site – which includes powered and unpowered sites for campers and caravans – and the successful business.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to purchase not only a lucrative business but a slice of history,” said Shaun Bishop of Harcourts Innovations.

Office in a former arthouse movie theatre – Glebe, NSW

Price guide: $720,000

Unfortunately the entirety of this incredible Art Deco building is not for sale, however there is the opportunity to snap up a superb creative space or office.

A former art-house movie theatre situated in the buzzing hub of Glebe, The Valhalla was converted into office suites in 2007.

It retains stunning Art Deco architecture including the original cinema lobby.

The smartly presented workspace has been completely rebuilt and is ready to occupy, offering new concrete flooring with marble flake, a private courtyard, air conditioning and access to a communal kitchenette and shared sun deck.

Kristian Morris of Ray White Commercial – who has sold many suites in the building – said The Valhalla is occupied by a range of businesses, including an organic café, an allied health creative businesses and a textile and rug designer.