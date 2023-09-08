Iconic Lions Den Hotel in Far North Qld now listed for $4.5m

An iconic Far North Queensland pub that features on every intrepid travellers bucket list now has an asking price, and it is nothing to roar at – costing less than an average home in parts of Sydney.

The Lions Den Hotel at Rossville, south of Cooktown, is now listed for $4.5 million – less than the average unit bolthole in Dawes Point or a house in Northbridge in Sydney.

A must-do for visitors to the Far North, the historic pub sits on 2.7ha and is surrounded by rainforest.

It can be accessed via the iconic Bloomfield Track from Cape Tribulation to Wujal Wujal and Cooktown, or along the Mulligan Highway from Lakeland, the Gateway to Cape York.

For many travellers, it marks the perfect spot to sink a coldie before heading off to tackle the Corrugation Hellway, better known as the Peninusla Development Road to The Tip.

Established in 1875, every wall of the watering hole is covered in the scribbles and signatures of the many thousands of travellers who have posed for a selfie next to the lion statue.

According to Explore Cooktown & Cape York, it was a tradition originally started by workers at the nearby tin mines.

“In the early days as education and security of personal belongings was limited, some miners began leaving their pay packets at the public house (Lions Den) and writing how much money they had spent, or still had, up on the wall,” the tourism site says.

“The amount was written and recorded for the next time they returned to the pub and in turn each miner knew how much money they had to spend while on the premises.”

The main pub has two serveries, six beers on tap, a cool room, new beer lines and EFTPOS and tills.

There is a coffee and pizza bar, industrial kitchen, indoor and outdoor diningm a pool table area, garden deck, food trailer, booking counter, main office and storage.

The retail shop stocks Lions Den apparel, gifts and mementos, while the museum showcases various historic items from the regions past.

Outside there is donga-style accommodation with 25 single and double rooms, four safari tents, 14 powered camp sites, an unpowered campsite, owner/managers quarters, a caretakers cottage, a tea room and two laundries.

A new 5-room workers donga is currently being constructed.

The hotel also brings in an income from fuel sales and the Australia Post mail service.

Other infrastructure includes a massive work shed with an internal workshop and storage, tools and plant equipment, fire systems, rural bushfire fighting equipment that is stored on site for local authorities, 6-acres of irrigation, a bore and a biocycle sewerage system.

“The Lion’s Den holds yearly events and live music,” the listing by Harcourts Innovations agent Shaun Bishop says.

“The property is a genuine slice of history with a loyal following and loads of stories to tell. “The lucky buyer will not only enjoy a fruitful income, but they will also be confident in knowing this is a business that has survived the ages.

“It is sure to leave you with fond memories and a lasting impression as it has done for many over 140 years.”

The icon was previously listed for sale without a price-tag.