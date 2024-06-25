Hobart’s only pub for sale has ‘great upside’

THE chance to own and run a classic Hobart pub is available right now.

Elders Tasmania Commercial has brought to market The Tasmanian Inn, a two-storey classic watering hole with plenty of upside.

This mid-city gem is located on a prominent corner site, on 615sq m of land, about a 15-minute walk from the centre of the city.

On Campbell and Warwick, this CBD fringe property includes a public bar, dining room, commercial kitchen, an office, plus a rear courtyard/beer garden.

The first floor contains seven well presented rooms, and a loft. Some of the accommodation rooms have been recently updated, plus there is a balcony that is a great space for entertaining.

Elders commercial sales and leasing experts Tom Balcombe and John Blacklow said there has been strong interest in the property at No.172 Campbell St.

“The pub has been operating from 4pm-11pm, Tuesday to Saturday, which could be expanded to reach its full potential,” he said. “There is great upside there for a new operator.”

Mr Balcombe said most of the time, pubs are sold with a lease in place.

“It’s a pretty rare offering that this one could be sold to an operator who is looking to pick up an attractive asset and run it as a ‘new’ pub,” he said.

“The current owners have fantastic staff at The Tas Inn who could continue to work there under the new operator.”

The chance to purchase a pub in Hobart is currently few and far between, with the Queens Head under contract and Harrington & Davey better described as a development site.

Out of the city, the Huntington Tavern, Barkmill Tavern, and the Mole Creek Hotel are on the market.

Mr Balcombe noted that Elders has sold a number of pubs in the past year or so, including the Cascade Hotel, Shamrock Hotel and the former Hotel Soho, which is now a well-established Nepalese restaurant, The Chowk.

“The beauty of The Tas Inn is that it is a classic pub, serving great food and drinks to local people in its thriving neighbourhood,” he said.

While this versatile multipurpose Heritage Listed site currently operates as a successful hotel, there is potential with its Commercial zoning for other uses such as offices, a showroom, consulting rooms, or retail (STCA).

The Tas Inn freehold is offered for sale via expression of interest closing Thursday, July 11 at 4pm.