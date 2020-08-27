Hobart site destined for student accommodation and apartments

An almost $10 million project located three doors down from the site of a recently rejected redevelopment proposal would provide a mix of residential apartments and student accommodation in inner Hobart.

A development application has been submitted to the Hobart City Council for demolition of the existing building at 63 Davey St and construction of a new building which would house 21 student apartments plus a further 30 residential apartments with 42 carparking spaces.

Designed by local firm JAWS Architecture, Ireneinc Planning and Urban Design submitted the planning report on behalf of developers Tellyros Klonis Unit Trust.

The $9.8 million proposal is for the site of the former Hobart Navy Club, which is currently used as furniture storage, and next door to the St Helens Private Hospital.

It is also three doors down from the Welcome Stranger Hotel, which was the subject site of a proposed $30m redevelopment last year which was refused by council on heritage grounds, a decision which was also backed by the state’s planning tribunal.

The planning report for the Tellyros Klonis Unit Trust’s development said the original proposal had been through a number of design iterations that had been discussed with the council’s planning and heritage officers and its Urban Design Advisory Panel.

“As a result of these discussions and the recent Tribunal ruling in regard to the proposal at 58 Harrington Street (Welcome Stranger), the proposal has been revised,” the report said.