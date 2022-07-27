Historic Willow Court building Lyprenny House on market

THE chance to make your mark on New Norfolk’s historic Willow Court is a rarity.

This multipurpose heritage site, tourist attraction and community centre is home to The Agrarian Kitchen, The Barracks Arts Centre, New Norfolk Distillery and Corumbene health services.

No.33 Humphrey St, known as Lyprenny House, is a 1960s-built building, modern compared to its sandstone neighbours, and in need of a visionary developer to give it new life.

The large two-storey building was built as part of the Royal Derwent Hospital. It measures 3150sq m on a 6508sq m prime site adjacent to The Agrarian Kitchen and Willow Court Antiques.

It is Heritage Listed, Particular Purpose Zone 3 – Willow Court.

McGrath Hobart Estate Agents principal Garry Quan said No.33 Humphrey had attracted a lot of inquiries since hitting the market, particularly from people based outside of Tasmania.

“It is a very unique building, there’s not a lot like it anywhere in Australia,” Mr Quan said.

Over the years, the current property owner sought to transform the building into 40, then 25 units.

Going forward, Mr Quan said it could be suitable for a range of uses.

“From my conversations with the Derwent Valley Council, I believe they would like to see it improved and given new life,” he said.

“That would likely mean residential, but perhaps the next owner would look at a commercial offering, maybe offices or short-term accommodation — subject to approvals.

“Some work was started on restoring the building, but it has been lying dormant for many years now. It is a big job, but also a fantastic opportunity.”

The property is in the heart of New Norfolk, about a 30-minute drive from Hobart.

New Norfolk is a vibrant community, a regional growth area, including The Mills development, and a popular tourist destination.

Per realestate.com.au data, New Norfolk’s median house price grew 26 per cent in the past 12 months (131 sales) while units grew 38 per cent across 13 sales.

No.30 Humphrey St, New Norfolk is listed with McGrath Hobart.

It will be sold by expressions of interest starting in the high $2m to early $3m range.