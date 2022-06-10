Historic Tunbridge Manor has secret rooms, stables, 4.6ha

LOOKING for the ultimate Tassie tree change?

This Heritage building presents an opportunity to acquire an important piece of history and a substantial holding in the middle of the Apple Isle.

Penny Flanagan, EIS Property director, described Tunbridge Manor as a property that offers an enviable lifestyle with myriad possibilities awaiting its next owner.

Since launch, inquiry levels have been strong.

“It has caught the eye of mainlanders and locals,” Mrs Flanagan said.

“Often the interstate-based buyers want to get a feel for the surrounding suburbs, mainly in terms of infrastructure.

“It’s easy to see Tunbridge as our next “go to” destination, like Oatlands or Ross.

“The Manor is definitely a wonderful opportunity to own a magnificent piece of Tasmanian history.”

Tunbridge Manor is located in an unmissable position on the Main Rd at

No.103 in a small, picturesque hamlet recognised as the north/south divide in the heart of the island state.

The property has also been known as the Victoria Inn dating back to the 1840s.

This Georgian sandstone inn was built on a parcel of Crown Land granted in 1821 to first settler Henry Pierwell.

Pierwell arrived in colonial Van Diemen’s Land in 1804.

A rich tapestry of beautiful original features weave throughout the property, which is set on 4.6ha.

“For the next owner there is opportunity to continue the building’s restoration as a private residence or to pursue tourism or other commercial pursuits, STCA,” Mrs Flanagan said.

Historical design features abound here including wide architraves and skirting boards, original timber window shutters and hardware, a flagstone entrance foyer with a fanlight over the entry, an elliptical staircase and wide floorboards throughout.

The entrance is crowned by a magnificent iron lantern frame regarded as one of the most significant in Tasmania.

Mrs Flanagan said the outstanding level of craftsmanship displayed across the property was “unobtainable in contemporary builds” and creates an ambience of character and charm.

The 650sq m floor plan is set across four levels, including two secret rooms.

The expansive floorplan offers multiple reception rooms comprising formal sitting and dining, spacious lounge with bar, sunroom, study and flexible utility and store rooms on the ground floor.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor along with the maids’ quarters, two attic bedrooms in addition to a secret attic room and box room and a large basement.

Two bathrooms, a wash room and two separate WCs are set across these levels.

A self-contained wing contains a kitchen, open plan living, study, third bathroom and bedroom.

Surrounded by established gardens, the sandstone barn and coach house comprise a further 368sq m ripe for development, including a rare brick nogged section.

The property has 500m of frontage along the Blackman River, offering further potential for those interested in agricultural endeavours.

With Tasmania’s thriving visitor economy continuing its upward trajectory, Mrs Flanagan said the adjoining township of Oatlands was undergoing a renaissance as a premiere tourist destination with a new state-of-the-art distillery, cafes, galleries and eateries either open or under development.

“Tunbridge Manor is well positioned close to Midlands towns like Campbell Town and Ross, the stunning East Coast and Highland Lakes. It is also just a little over an hour from Hobart and Launceston,” she said.

No.103 Main Rd, Tunbridge is listed with EIS Property and will be sold via expressions of interest.