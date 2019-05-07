Real commercial

Historic Stawell fire station destined to become wellness centre

Jayitri Smiles | 07 MAY 2019
A historic fire station in Stawell sold in a red-hot auction.
A historic fire station in Stawell was snapped up in a red hot sale after a bidding war ignited at auction.

The landmark building on the aptly-named Byrne St near the town’s centre sold for $360,000 under the hammer on May 4.

Monaghan’s Real Estate director Terry Monaghan says the residential conversion, which had a $200,000 asking price, sold well above reserve to a chiropractor.

The fire station and adjoining belltower have been converted into a house.

It sold to a chiropractor who has big plans for the building.

“They’re going to turn it into a natural health and wellness centre and set it up with five treatment rooms, a reception area and parking,” Monaghan says.

“This means there will be more jobs in Stawell and having local owner is a great result.”

The Victorian-era Romanesque building, complete with a bell owner, attracted six bidders and 40 bids at auction.

There’s plenty of space for the buyer to expand.

The views prove it’s only a short walk from the town’s centre.

Monaghan says some of the unsuccessful bidders from out of the area had planned to turn it into a restaurant or a unique country retreat.

An existing permit to build two apartments in the fire truck garage and a unit on the land would not be used by the buyer, he adds.

The heritage-protected station and adjoining belltower were built by architect George Inskip in the 1880s. It was sold by the Country Fire Authority in 1991 before being bought and transformed by the vendors in 2008.

There were existing permits to convert the garage into apartments.

“It was converted by the vendors and the first floor was turned into a big open-style apartment, with a renewed and modern staircase leading up to the belltower,” Monaghan says.

“This is a little town and everybody knows this icon.”

The station is understood to be one of the first buildings in Stawell, located just around the corner from the main road. Set in an elevated position, the tower offers some of the most impressive views of the town and the Grampians National Park.

A staircase leads to the top of the belltower.

Heritage Victoria documents suggest it is one of the only intact 19th century fire stations with a belltower remaining in the state.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Landmark Stawell fire station sells in red hot auction”.

