Historic SA hotel can be yours for less than $300,000

Located in the heart of Yongala, a small town situated about 250km from Adelaide on the Clare-Peterborough road, is the Globe Hotel.

Built in 1878, the two-storey historic hotel at 5 Main St, Yongala has over the years served the local population, and true to its name, travellers from far and wide. Known for its diverse array of fare, including fish and chips served the ‘classic’ way (read wrapped in a newspaper), the hotel is now ready for new custodians.

Presented to market by John Hogarth of Raine & Horne, the hotel comes fully furnished with airconditioning in place and a fully equipped kitchen.

“The hotel has been a landmark of the town and is frequented by locals as well as those from neighbouring towns like Peterborough. It’s a historic building with an extension and is fully licensed for 300 people,” Mr Hogarth said.

“Apart from the hotel accommodation, the dining rooms are furnished as well and there are 5KVA solar panels in place.”

The hotel’s front bar makes quite a statement with a unique locomotive-inspired wood combustion heater taking the pride of place. The old-world charm is hard to miss here, and there’s also a separate billiards room.

While the hotel’s restaurant has been known to dish out specials, the vine-covered beer garden is the perfect entertaining spot for evening soirees and large functions.

The hotel’s first floor houses eight bedrooms as well as a separate lounge area for guests.

“The hotel has been listed for sale for $295,000,” Mr Hogarth informed.

According to PropTrack data, the current median price for a house in Adelaide sits at $630,000.