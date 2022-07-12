Historic property offers a world of possibilities

If you are looking to mix business with pleasure, here’s a unique opportunity. Once home to a popular restaurant, Leonard’s Mill, this historic property in Second Valley has been listed for lease as a complete package.

It includes the restored Old Mill, originally built in the 1800s, two stone cottages, a studio apartment as well as two-storey accommodation at the rear of the property.

Located a few minutes from Normanville at 7869 Main South Rd, Second Valley, the picturesque property enjoys proximity to Cape Jervis, the gateway to Kangaroo Island.

According to Colin Martin of Martin Real Estate, who has presented the property to market, the owner is keen for new tenants to help make the place a popular tourist destination.

“Given the location of the property – the caravan park is down the road and it’s on the way for buses going to Kangaroo Island – it offers immense business potential,” Mr Martin said.

“The Old Mill stands out and is steeped in history. The owner wants to involve the local community as well. It would be the perfect venue for a monthly market where local craftsmen, gin makers, wine makers could showcase their products.

“We have also recently been approached by a German restaurateur to open a bakery here.”

For those keen to run the restaurant, the fully-equipped kitchen including the serveware, coffee machine et al are included in the rental.

“The two stone cottages are fully furnished and can be used as bed and breakfast accommodation,” Mr Martin said.

“It’s ideal for those looking to make a lifestyle switch and run a café/restaurant business.”

Apart from the stunning stone buildings, the lawns are well-maintained and there’s plenty of room for hosting large events and functions.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Martin Real Estate, Colin Martin 0412 822 166.