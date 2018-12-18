Historic Portsea Hotel’s $7m renovation unveiled

The Portsea Hotel has a fresh new look following a $7 million revamp.

The revamped Portsea Hotel has been unveiled, following a “much needed” six-month transformation that cost its rich lister owner $7 million.

The 142-year-old pub reopened this month, off the back of its first major facelift since billionaire Chris Morris’s hospitality company Colonial Leisure Group bought it almost two decades ago.

CoreLogic records show the Point Nepean Rd property last changed hands for $9.265 million.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Morris says while the historic hotel is “seen as a Portsea icon”, it had been in dire need of a reno.

“The charm had left the building some time ago,” he says.

Sympathetic to the building’s past, the transformation has retained original tiles and artwork from the old watering hole.

It also takes full advantage of the waterfront position of the hotel, function and wedding venue, which offers uninterrupted views of Port Phillip Bay across Portsea Pier.

The new-look pub has retained a sprawling beer garden on the water’s edge, while visitors will now walk into a “rotating art gallery” upon entry.

This flows into the biggest room, named Longshore, which features a large open-plan kitchen serving a “fresh new menu” focusing on local produce.

There are three further bars including the second-floor Bertrand Bar — named for John Bertrand, who skippered Australia II to victory in the 1983 America’s Cup.

There’s also California-style burger spot Cliff’s Bar on the outside deck and whisky-inspired cocktail bar RIP, which was designed to lure patrons in the cooler months.

The pub will host live music over summer, with Kyle Lionhart, The Babe Rainbow and Didirri already on the line-up, while morning yoga is also on the cards.

Colonial Leisure Group general manager David Lawrence says the reno has created a pub that is “a true destination for the Mornington Peninsula … where people can come and enjoy fresh local produce after exploring nearby regions”.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Portsea Hotel’s $7 million facelift unveiled as historic pub reopens”.