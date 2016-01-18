Action continues in exclusive Portsea Hotel precinct

Four shops alongside the iconic Portsea Hotel are being offered for lease.

A quartet of shops in Portsea, one of Victoria’s most exclusive residential enclaves, is being offered for lease as one, just weeks after the town’s hotel changed hands.

Salta Properties is hoping to lure a supermarket operator or a restaurant to the site, which sits alongside the popular Portsea Hotel on Point Nepean Rd.

The four shops measure a combined 541sqm, including 30m of street frontage on the main street of the iconic tourist and holiday destination.

Melbourne pub baron Mazen Tabet paid more than $17 million for the Portsea Hotel in November after long-time owner Chris Morris chose to part ways with the iconic establishment, which was built 140 years ago.

Colliers International’s Mike Crittenden has been appointed to lease the properties at 3756-3760 Point Nepean Rd, in a campaign that is certain to generate interest among both investors and the bayside hotspot’s famously well-heeled residents.

“The four shops represent a total 541sqm available neighbouring the iconic Portsea Pub Hotel,” Crittenden says.

“This is an unrivalled opportunity to secure more than 30m main street frontage in one of Victoria’s most popular holiday and weekend destinations.”

The shops were previously home to cafes and a gallery, among other ventures, and are currently vacant and available for immediate occupation.

Crittenden says their combined size makes them ripe for a larger operation to set up at one of the Mornington Peninsula’s blue-chip locales.

“The vibrant, engaging space represents a blank canvas for an operator to establish themselves in a high profile location, with outstanding exposure to passing local and tourist traffic,” he says.

“We are seeking a quality restaurateur or supermarket operator for this prestigious retail offering.”