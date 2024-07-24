Historic Port Augusta railway station listed for sale

A heritage-listed railway station presents an exciting opportunity for developers looking for a signature project to bolster their credentials.

The original Port Augusta Railway Station, at 101 Commercial Rd, has tremendous potential to become a showpiece for developers, while also revitalising the southern end of the regional town’s CBD, says selling agent Craig Costello, from Harris Real Estate.

“The uniqueness of the railway station will definitely attract and challenge developers to think about the potential that they can unlock there,’’ Mr Costello says.

“It could be that signature piece that they are proud to put their name to.

“Anyone can do up a symmetrical cottage that’s a hundred years old but this (railway station) definitely has an aura and just a look and feel about it that you can’t get anywhere else – and it would come up incredibly.’’

Built in 1881, the railway station sits on a substantial 7150sq m allotment, zoned to allow a variety of uses.

While many locals would welcome the site’s conversion into retirement living, Mr Costello says it would also suit short or long-term accommodation, childcare or education facilities, office and consulting spaces, a hotel or a retail centre.

A nearby 10,790sq m corner block that is home to the Cooinda Club, a former gathering spot for railway employees, is for sale through First National and could add to the development potential.

“If someone was to purchase both sites, you could demolish the Cooinda Club and it would open up a huge parcel of prime, street frontage land,’’ Mr Costello says.

“There’s massive potential there and the exciting part about this parcel of land, and also the Cooinda Club, is that it would allow a developer to come in and really do something of scale.’’

The railway station, currently owned by the state government, was superseded by a new station when the transcontinental line was built in 1917.

Last used as a hub for community groups, the station comprises ten rooms, including one with a small kitchenette.

The approaching rail line gets infrequent use, shunting trains travelling along the Trans-Australian line, Mr Costello says.

He says the station has enormous character and street presence and needs only cosmetic repairs to enable it to be leased, providing an income stream while the remaining site is redeveloped.

The Upper Spencer Gulf is enjoying a wave of increased business activity, with significant projects already underway, including a green cement facility at Port Augusta and a hydrogen power plant at Whyalla.

Community consultation has started for another hydrogen plant at Port Pirie, while Port Augusta has also been earmarked for a nuclear waste facility by the federal Opposition.

Expressions of interest close on August 9.

A price guide has not been disclosed but Land Services SA records value the property at $410,000.