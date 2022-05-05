Historic Olinda restaurant Coonara Springs formerly owned by opera singer tunes back into market

A landmark Dandenong Ranges restaurant previously owned by internationally renowned opera singer Grace Angelau is back on the market after selling for $2.3m late last year.

The 1893-built “Coonara Springs” at 129 Olinda-Monbulk Rd, Olinda was purchased by a local buyer believed to intend to run the site as a hospitality venue.

However, the 3.1ha property is for sale again with $2.3m-$2.53m price hopes.

RELATED: Brooke Jowett and Chris Cavanagh buy Dandenong Ranges first home

Dandenong Ranges train carriage house visited by von Trapp family steams into market

Anne Hamilton-Byrne: Olinda homestead linked to The Family cult sells

Originally an early selector’s house, American-born soprano Angelau ran Coonara Springs as a tea house in the 1940s.

Angelau performed on Broadway and at European opera houses like La Scala during her singing career which began in the 1920s.

In the 1930s she taught singing at New York’s Alviene School of Dance Arts where movie star Fred Astaire trained.

After retiring from show business Angelau moved to Melbourne with her family and purchased Coonara Springs.

The weatherboard property features seating for 40 people in the main restaurant, a restored Aga stove, crystal chandeliers and red brick open fireplaces.

The Victorian Heritage Database lists Coonara Springs as having “high local significance” for its association with tourism growth in the Dandenong Ranges.

Bell Real Estate Olinda agent Corinne Sukroo said the “landmark” site could be used as a private residence.

“Alternatively, which the locals would love, to bring it back to the restaurant that we dearly loved coming to for years,” Ms Sukroo said.

“It has outdoor dining, indoor dining and is completely set up ready to go, but you have many options.”

She said the home provided “stunning views” across the Warburton Ranges.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Victorian real estate: Property price growth by federal electorate

Return of retro: Mid-century, Art Deco homes fetch mega premiums as everything old is new again

The Kath & Kim house is being demolished