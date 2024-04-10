Historic home a litmus test for Chris Minns’ housing plans

A historic house in Killara on 1037 sqm of land 280m from the train station could become a litmus test for the NSW rezoning proposals.

The block is within the 400m of a station and big enough to develop and although it has local heritage status that would not protect it from being developed into a six or seven storey high apartment block under the State government’s proposed new density plans.

The NSW government has announced plans to increase housing density around 31 stations, including four in Ku-ring-gai, to help ease the housing crisis and give new residents access to transport hubs. The local council however is pushing back demanding better planning from the government.

Number 7 Arnold St, Killara is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house built in the 1930s for MP Henry Turner and fully renovated by designer couple Brooke and Brett Fawcett, of Designer Ideas.

The couple have spent the past three years completing the family home adding a north-facing terrace, installing a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, putting in bifolds from the family room to the rear garden and pool and creating a lavish parents’ suite with couture dressing room and fireplace.

James Sutton, of McGrath Wahroonga, said there has been interest from families in the property but no developers. He thinks the fact that the property has only just been completed and is in such beautiful condition is putting off developers who would prefer something old and dated.

“There is still a lot of confusion about what is happening, everyone seems to have a different opinion …. people are still buying and selling within the 400m zone and developers are offering options on amalgamated sites,” he said.

The Arnold St house is for sale by expressions of interest in conjunction with Matt Payne of Stone Real Estate Lindfield and has a guide price of $8.5m to $9.3m.

