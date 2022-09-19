Historic heavenly building is ripe for commercial conversion

A HENRY HUNTER designed 1860s-built stone church is in need of its next custodian.

Harcourts Northern Midlands has taken the former St John’s Anglican Church at Ross to market via expressions of interest.

Agent Nick Hay said a building such as this comes with plenty of options for commercial use in the future.

“However, it would be nice to preserve the history of the building,” he said.

A property like this is always going to attract attention, and that’s exactly what happened.

“Within the first day of launching the property to market, we had 20 inquiries,” Mr Hay said.

“The current zoning of Local Business/Community Purpose would hinder plans a potential buyer might have to convert the church into a home.

“Buyers will need to work with Heritage Tasmania and the Northern Midlands Council for any future plans for the building.

“That said, it is easy to imagine a retail business, art and craft, maybe food and beverage, a reception centre, art gallery or antiques business thriving in this location.”

Mr Hay described No.11 Church St as a well-preserved example of colonial Tasmanian architecture.

He said it was commissioned by a local woolgrower Robert Kermode of Mona

Vale in 1868.

“The church was consecrated by Bishop of Tasmania Charles Bromby on 14 May, 1869,” he said.

It was built from locally sourced sandstone in the Gothic Revival style and highlighted by beautiful geometric tracery-stained pattern-glass windows.

St John’s steeply pitched roof, a 50-foot high sandstone spire, gable-roofed transept and clock in the tower sourced from Birmingham.

A Caen stone pulpit — presented by the Kermode family — a century-old organ and an oak

prayer stall depicting an eagle, are movable contents which will remain with the property.

The eagle is a symbol of St John that was donated and carved in 1928 in memory of the late Robert Kermode.

St John’s has not offered regular services since 2019.

It is part of the Anglican Church Redress Scheme, and will be one of the final buildings to come to the public market.

The 829sq m property will be sold via a six-week expressions of interest campaign, closing on October 26.