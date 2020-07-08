Historic cafe at Gold Coast tourist attraction hits the market

The Natural Bridge is a popular attraction in Springbrook National Park.

A historic cafe and residence near one of the Gold Coast’s most popular natural attractions is on the market, presenting huge untapped potential when the border reopens.

The Natural Arch Cafe Restaurant, also known as Two Pines Cafe, is less than one kilometre from the Natural Bridge within Springbrook National Park.

The tourist hotspot is famous for a waterfall flowing through rocks and into a cave where glow worms are visible after dark.

Built in 1935, the cafe forms part of a four-bedroom residence which previously served as a telephone exchange, a post office and had a petrol bowser during the 1970s.

Retiring owners Judith Diamond and Kerry Broome, who’ve been serving hungry tourists at 3175 Nerang Murwillumbah Rd for the past 20 years, have listed the property for $995,000.

Nestled on 1.51ha of usable land at the base of the mountain range, Christie’s Prestige Director Alex Caraco says the property presents a rare opportunity to acquire an income-producing business on a tourist route.