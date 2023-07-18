High-profile Newtown project set to produce plenty of smiles

A Newtown specialist orthodontics surgery is preparing to move into a new home as builders get close to completing a landmark development on one of Geelong’s busiest corners.

Braces n Faces owner Dr Hashmat Popat is set to relocate the business from its long-term home in Pakington St to a purpose-built facility on the corner of Latrobe Tce and West Fyans St.

The two-storey medical centre at 452-456 Latrobe Tce, Newtown, will become home to two dental surgeries, with a periodontist taking up the first floor tenancy.

Geelong-based specialist dental builder Optima is leading the construction project.

Dr Popat said Braces n Faces was the best and only specialist orthodontic practice in Geelong in the region in the early 1990s and was a known brand with a lot of third-generation clients when he bought the business in 2017.

He said the move was taking the surgery from the leafy suburban position to a more visually prominent location that also offered more convenience.

“The business itself has grown, we saw a fairly significant uplift during Covid and some of that was sort of Covid-related, but some of it was also our own growth,” he said.

“And a lot of the staff has been with the business for a long time. So practice manager has been 30-plus years, even the younger staff who were in their 40s have been here 20 years, so they’ve only ever known working in this building.

“We wanted to take the business forward to give back to our customers some new, modern premises which we have been able to design.”

Among the features of the new building will be 76 rooftop solar panels and electric car chargers.

But the convenient location and a fresh, modern home that reflected the values of the business would be a reward for staff and customers.

“We wanted to give our clients something fresh and modern with all those extra sort of facilities, and for our staff, so we’ve been able to work with Optima to give them you a really nice staff area where you’ve got views to Kardinia Park upstairs.”

The new practice is expected to be operational by mid-September.

Two Victorian-era houses, one which was home to a finance business for many years were demolished to make way for the new development.

The property was snapped up for $1.2m in 2018 amid a forced sale.