High Street Memories: Jo Stanley on Glenhuntly Road Elsternwick

When radio personality Jo Stanley left her northern home suburb of Yallambie for the southern suburbs as a university student, Glenhuntly Road Elsternwick became her regular shopping strip.

It was the early ’90s, she was studying at Monash University (and got a BA with Honours in Drama and Theatre Studies), was renting in Elwood when Elsternwick became her pitstop for groceries, bakery needs and where she’d lodge a Medicare claim in person long before the internet came along.

“I was living south side when I discovered Glenhuntly Road,” says Stanley.

“But it wasn’t until 20 years ago that I started going there regularly all thanks to an ice-cream cake shop that became a family favourite.”

Carousel Ice Cream is where Stanley shopped for children’s birthday cakes for friends; and when she had her daughter in 2009, it became a regular place to celebrate with an ice-cream cake for their special occasions too.

“It was one of those shops that wasn’t fancy, and couldn’t compete with the Cheesecake Shop or the larger chains, but we loved Carousel because it was nondescript, came with a simple plain counter inside, and was somewhat of an Elsternwick secret,” says Stanley.

Glenhuntly Road is also where Stanley would frequent when she had the idea to start a new radio station in 2024. She met and interviewed her music director and broadcaster Tracee Hutchison at the now defunct Hunter Co & Deli (on nearby Riddell Parade); while coffees from this neighbour staple fuelled the small and growing team.

“Broad Radio came to me during lockdown and we did our first broadcast from our daughter’s toy room,” says Stanley, who is also an ambassador for Nissan.

“The ideas for the station came to via thoughts I had while walking along Glenhuntly Road – whether I’d be at Glo Health Grocery and Supplement Store or the local butcher. It was very much the landscape upon which I problem solved and dreamed up Broad Radio,” she adds.

Old favourites

I really miss Hunter & Co Delicatessen on Riddell Parade Elsternwick – it was one of those spots that got our neighbourhood through covid. The owners Ben and Charlotte made the best lasagne and if you were a local, you’d gift a meal to someone who was unwell, a family member had passed or as a meal for a freezer.

They were like family. Ben was larger than life, always telling jokes and keeping a vibe going in this lockdown period in Melbourne. Living without it is really difficult. From fresh cheese to deli goods or catching up with friends – it was an iconic place to gather and feel loved. I missed them terribly, a store like them is the backbone of the community.

After The Tears Vodka Bar – no longer around, but was a great spot to dine – traditional Polish food and vodka.

A local character

The Lionel Meerkin Menswear. The store stood strong for 65 years; a classic old school menswear that felt like something from the past. If you looked up, you’d notice the old Victorian architecture on this street – and this store was one of them. His store was from the 1960s, you’d be met with old school good service upon entering. There was lots of talk in our family if Lionel himself was still around. He was a presence I felt even if I didn’t know him. They sold beautiful shirts and hats and it was all about old fashioned service here.

Favourite spots now

We love to eat at Tataki – a fabulous Japanese restaurant; and the arrival of Bang Bang has been the greatest thing.

We also love to go to Classic Cinema – I remember visiting long before I moved out of home. For cakes and quiche – it’s Aviv Cakes & Bagels. I can also spend hours in The Avenue Bookshop.

We moved into Elsternwick when our daughter turned two. She is 15 now. We loved the area because I had a baby in a pram and I wanted to walk everywhere and I could. I already had friends living there and it had a good community vibe which I loved. We downsized and moved bayside now and I still drive there every day.

Op-shop guide

I also love to op shop on the strip on Saturdays with my daughter. There are four op shops on the street. My daughter and I like hunting for everything from ’90s dresses for herself to old band t-shirts and Hawaiian shirts for me.We walk the full length of the street; Sacred Heart Mission is my favourite. There’s another good one called Posh Opp Shoppe – they have rows of fantastic men’s suits.