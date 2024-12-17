High Street Memories: Chyka Keebaugh on High Street, Armadale

Chyka Keebaugh began discovering the artisan delights of High Street, Armadale when she was in her early twenties in the ’90s. The Australian business woman, author and media personality carved a niche as a homemaker and creative on The Real Housewives of Melbourne.

She is also the co-founder of hospitality and events company The Big Group with her husband Bruce, and remembers strutting the high street soon after they married in 1991. The powerhouse duo now has a work presence in Sydney, with the arrival of new restaurant Canvas MCA.

“I used to live in East Malvern, so High Street was always very exciting and glamorous,” says Keebaugh, who used to own a food store called Provencale and took over the former Relish Deli on Malvern Road around the corner. Today it’s where you’ll find Mammoth Cafe.

“I’d drive down High Street every day. It’s where many bridal shops were located, and where many of our Big Group clients would go for their dresses. It’s a strip that became a little part of our work life too. I have always loved strip shopping and in Melbourne it’s iconic. I love that you explore independent and creative store owners and makers here,” she says.

Back then, the upstairs of the food store became home to Keebaugh and her husband – their small apartment that was featured in Vogue Living in 1992.

“We referred to that apartment upstairs from the business as our slice of cake – it was located on a corner and it really was beginning of our catering business The Big Group and holds such happy memories. We lived upstairs from our business until I fell pregnant and then we converted it back to offices for rent,” she says.

Keebaugh went on to open her own retail store The Verandah and Garden Room. “I have always loved retail, it was located on Malvern Road, parallel to where we shopped in High Street, but such a gorgeous spot,” she adds.

When it comes to nostalgia moments on High Street, Keebaugh says the flagship Country Road concept store holds a special place. “It was a beautiful store, and it was an era when there weren’t as many shops along the strip as there are now, but they were all beautiful and it was a treat to explore it,” she adds.

“If I needed to get away and feel inspired or have a coffee, I’d drive down to High Street and loved seeing window displays and how they changed the windows with the seasons,” she adds.

A local character

There was an extravagant and glamorous woman who walked along the street who was truly the greatest sight you’d ever seen. I didn’t know her name, but she was always elegantly dressed and a head turner in the late 90s. She was colourful and owned it. She was an older woman who delightfully drew attention to herself in ways we didn’t see before.

She wore bright red lipstick and walked the high street like it was a catwalk and I thought I want to be like her one day. Everyone from a tradie on the street to a young mum everyone noticed her and thought she looked fabulous. Characters like that aren’t around anymore. Fashionable girls today are beautiful and wherever, but it’s all very curated in a way that they’re following a trend. This woman was ground breaking.

Favourites that are no longer

I loved Berkelouw Bookshop. It was old school book store and beautifully done. I have always been a massive reader and I was shattered when they closed.

I also loved the first major concept store for Country Road – it made its debut on the strip. That was the mid ’90s. Oroton also sold beautiful lingerie and different things than they do today back in the ’90s. There was a lot more lingerie shops on the strip in general- you’d find PJs and nighties and women who fitted you properly and took an interest in getting you the right fit when you walked in the store.

I loved Kings Arcade – and Market Imports was behind the arcade. It started out as a Mexican homewares importer and then focused on Italian and the girls who owned the shop were a delight and very creative. When Bruce and I got married, we got wedding gifts from their store, and they were wrapped in a way that was so different to a Mini Max or the way David Jones did it. You could always find something in there from a cheaper olive dish to a set of pink and yellow fine China pieces from Italy, it was amazing.

Jane Webster opened the first French café on High Street Armadale in the early 1990s called La Gare, and then she went on to open a chateau in France thereafter in 2005. She was a true Francophile. That store site is now where The Commonry can be found. At the time, you’d walk in and have your mind blown. Jane curated the most beautiful shop and it was filled with antiques. She served coffee in big cappuccino mugs and was always a great experience. You’d go in with friends and you felt like you were living in France.

Carina Sherlock opened a homeware store on High Street in this era too. It was fun you could go and buy things easily. Her name is still on the outside of the building today. She filled it with lots of homewares, soft furnishings and furniture. Armadale Antique Centre on High Street was another favourite for beautiful glassware and tortoise shell men’s snuff boxes. I prefer to buy something old and think about who had it before and story behind it.

Go-to spots today

Rubens Deli is the most beautiful take-away food shop. It’s old school food, great coffee and cakes. Amanda owns it and they make the best salad sandwiches. My hair and make-up artist is also on this strip and I see her at least three times a week – that’s Lila and Salon 525.

Rose Street Trading Co is where I go all the time for a birthday or Christmas present. I follow her on social media. She has interesting things you don’t see everywhere else. She curates it beautifully and when I see a dress I like, I reach out and go in and get it.

Sener Besim and White Story are also on the strip, beautiful Australian designers. P Johnson has a female store now which is excellent news. P Johnson opened four weeks ago; with a focus on womenswear now.