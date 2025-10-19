Hidden 4-hectare Kew East farm could fetch millions

A sprawling slice of land in Kew East has quietly hit the market, offering one of the last true green expanses in Melbourne’s inner east.

The Kilby Park Tree Farm at 8 Minogue St covers 4.08ha and sits just 8km from the CBD, tucked behind the Eastern Freeway and Yarra River parklands.

Once home to Kilby Park Stables, the property has spent the past 25 years operating as a wholesale nursery, housing about 18,000 trees with full irrigation and an onsite bore that can store 30 million litres of water.

Gross Waddell ICR Commercial’s Andrew Waddell of said it was “very rare” to see this scale of land in such a blue-chip pocket like Kew East.

“It could be a soccer club, a hockey club or any code really,” Mr Waddell said.

“A nearby private school might need extra grounds, women’s AFL training could work, a golf driving range is possible.

“And it may appeal to community groups who want horticulture. It’s open with many paths.”

The site is zoned within a floodway, limiting it to low-impact community, sporting or horticultural use, but Mr Waddell said that has not slowed enquiry.

“Phones are busier than a year ago,” he said.

“Investment stock with a strong tenant and sound lease always gets solid enquiry, pure development plays get less interest because build costs keep a lid on that.

“The simple rule is the cost of money, when rates fall and yields beat that cost, it stacks up.”

The Gross Waddell ICR Commercial partner said momentum in Melbourne’s commercial market had returned this year as confidence lifted and buyers looked again for long-term holds close to the city.

“People still want to place money into property. The difference now is they’re looking for secure, practical uses,” Mr Waddell said.

Remnants of the old horse yards and timber sheds remain scattered across the property, a nod to its past, but most structures now serve the tree farm.

Located near Kew High School, Xavier College, Carey Grammar, MLC and Trinity Grammar, the land is surrounded by Melbourne’s most elite education belt and sits moments from Burke Rd, Chandler Hwy and the Eastern Freeway.

The property is being offered with vacant possession via expressions of interest closing 13 November at 3pm.

