Healthy new plans revealed for Geelong landmark

Plans have been revealed to transform the Ryrie St Market into a medical super centre.

The centre, which has a planning permit for 16 practitioners to operate from the historic complex, was revealed as CBRE Australian Healthcare and Social Infrastructure agents Sandro Peluso, Marcello Caspani-Muto and Jimmy Tat launched a campaign to seek tenants for the centre.

The proponents of the redevelopment have acquired the property at 100-108 Ryrie St from the previous owners, and obtained a planning permit, having settled on the property.

The previous owners had earlier proposed to build a 14-storey hotel behind the heritage listed part of the building facing street.

Artists concept drawings of the proposal shows much of the market building would remain intact, with the consulting rooms taking up the spaces occupied by stallholders when the market last operated.

The market site, which has operated since 1852, offers a total building area of 1442sq m, with street frontages to Ryrie St, the Little Ryrie St car park and O’Farrell Place.

The building has been inspected by leading healthcare fit out group Perfect Practice and has been deemed suitable to a variety of users including general practitioners, specialists, allied health, radiology, physiotherapy or pharmacy.

Mr Peluso said the striking internal design was set to position in the property as one of Geelong’s premium healthcare destinations.

“It’s going to be a premium healthcare offering considering where you’ve got Barwon Health and the health care facilities. It’s going to go very nicely.

“As a consequence of the pandemic you’ve had an influx of people coming in Geelong, which requires demand on more services like healthcare.”

The building’s large roof structure allows natural light throughout the central area, with a significant solar array to enhance it sustainability.

The central business district location puts the centre in one of Victoria’s highest demand healthcare precincts, with Barwon Health’s University Hospital and other facilities, Geelong Private Medical Centre and St John of God Hospital and specialist centre all nearby.

The previousowners of the historic building had initially planned a $35 million hotel development, which would require partial demolition of the building to the rear of the existing heritage building to erect a 14-storey tower.

The five-star hotel is expected to include 156 rooms when completed, along with a rooftop area, retail and hospitality sites.

But the application was withdrawn last August.

A Heritage Victoria report shows the building is included on the Victorian Heritage Inventory.

The site was a saleyard 1852 but was transformed in 1905 from a single-storey shop with some brick offices, sheds and covered yards to the brick shops, saleyards and upper-level offices.

A book retailer was the last business to occupy the main market building beneath an arched roof stretching from Ryrie to Little Ryrie streets.