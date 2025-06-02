Interstate developer to put stamp on ‘gateway’ site

The sale of a 3.2ha property at the gateway to Sorell will usher in new conveniences and development in this booming region.

No.139 Main Rd, Sorell has been sold by George Burbury and Richard Steedman from Elders Tasmania Commercial for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Burbury said the property — about a 22-minute drive from Hobart — had attracted strong interest from local and interstate-based purchasers.

“It was secured by a mainland developer who specialises in commercial developments, particularly fuel and quick service retail,” he said.

“They are also known for bulky good developments.”

MORE: ‘Trophy’: Hobart waterfront building attracts global interest

Wake up to bliss: Dreamy vineyard home with epic views

The large property is located just past the Sorell Causeway. This was an attractive selling point for many potential buyers.

Sorell has been described as one of Tasmania’s fastest-growing regions. A Tasmanian Government report, Tasmanian and Local Government Area Population Projections 2023 to 2053, said Sorell is projected to be the fastest-growing local government area in percentage terms over the next three decades, with a projected average growth rate of 1.09 per cent per year.

Mr Burbury said this potential for population growth was key.

He said there is strong demand for services in Sorell, supported by population growth and arterial road upgrades.

“We marketed the property as the ‘gateway to the southeast’,” he said.

“This site captures all the traffic coming to Sorell, traffic heading to the East Coast, and all the traffic that takes the Southern Bypass from the causeways to the Southern Beaches, Tasman Peninsula, and Port Arthur.

“It was very appealing in that sense.

“And with the widening of the causeways anticipated to commence in the near future, that will cater to more residents and people coming to this area.”

No.139 Main Rd has significant frontage on this major arterial route that forms part of the Tasman Hwy.

This provides the site with exceptional exposure.

It is partly zoned Light Industrial and partly General Residential.

A solid holding income provides immediate returns, while the large undeveloped portion presents options for staged development or long-term land banking in this tightly held locality.